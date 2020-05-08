Green Street Investors LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Green Street Investors LLC cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up 3.1% of Green Street Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 57.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 472.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,349,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

