Green Street Investors LLC Increases Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Green Street Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,277,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.17. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $177.93.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Herbert Simon purchased 188,572 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $9,933,972.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 190,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593 in the last 90 days. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.21.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

