Green Street Investors LLC Invests $2.63 Million in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Green Street Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000. Douglas Emmett makes up about 2.4% of Green Street Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 324,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 96,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 36,562 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 29,089 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,456. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DEI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.52. 1,394,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.99 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

