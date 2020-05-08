Green Street Investors LLC Invests $5.66 Million in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Green Street Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 113,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,000. Realty Income makes up about 5.1% of Green Street Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.86. 2,408,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $70.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.25. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Deutsche Bank raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

