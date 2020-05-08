Green Street Investors LLC Makes New $5.38 Million Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Green Street Investors LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,378,000. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises approximately 4.8% of Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.57. The stock had a trading volume of 577,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $36,553.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock worth $278,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.10.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

