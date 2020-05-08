Green Street Investors LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Green Street Investors LLC bought a new position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. American Tower comprises approximately 1.6% of Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after buying an additional 3,063,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in American Tower by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after buying an additional 442,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,533,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,818,000 after purchasing an additional 435,781 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,953 shares of company stock worth $1,810,561. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

AMT stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $260.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

