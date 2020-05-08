Green Street Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Green Street Investors LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000. Cousins Properties makes up approximately 1.7% of Green Street Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,574,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.82. 726,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,651. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties Inc has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.