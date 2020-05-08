Green Street Investors LLC Purchases New Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Green Street Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 152,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. Sunstone Hotel Investors accounts for approximately 1.2% of Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 45.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John V. Arabia bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $419,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 90,442 shares of company stock valued at $730,829. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. 3,606,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,611. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

SHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

