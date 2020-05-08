Green Street Investors LLC Reduces Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Green Street Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 11.7% of Green Street Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $532.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.33.

Equinix stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $678.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,258. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $471.80 and a 1-year high of $715.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $636.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $596.83. The company has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.95 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total value of $1,094,270.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total transaction of $545,896.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,428.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $10,566,068 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.