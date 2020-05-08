Green Street Investors LLC Sells 16,300 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Green Street Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities comprises about 6.2% of Green Street Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.8% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 203,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.96. 1,348,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,109. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

