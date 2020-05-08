Green Street Investors LLC Sells 180,600 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Green Street Investors LLC trimmed its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180,600 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels and Resorts accounts for approximately 3.0% of Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,501,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,686,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,627,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436,475 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 11,271.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,199,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,725,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,694 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of HST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.06. 9,807,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,974,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

