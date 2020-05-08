Green Street Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Green Street Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up about 4.6% of Green Street Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,524,000 after purchasing an additional 821,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,956,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,875,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,509,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,703 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARE. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.45.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,986,642.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 5,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $965,560.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,879,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,630 shares of company stock valued at $14,786,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,390. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $175.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.