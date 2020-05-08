Green Street Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Green Street Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,700 shares during the quarter. National Retail Properties accounts for about 2.4% of Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 455,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 52,307 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 6.00. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.67.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,938 shares of company stock worth $2,308,719. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

