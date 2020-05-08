Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $8.84, approximately 221,053 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 216,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GHL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $162.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 58.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,198,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 79,906 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.