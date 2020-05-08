Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Trading Up 6.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) shares were up 6.7% on Friday after Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on the stock to $70.75. The stock traded as high as $54.87 and last traded at $54.41, approximately 252,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 326,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.99.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.96.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,534,308.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $936.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.34. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

