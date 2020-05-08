GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Price Up 6.4% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $51.19 and last traded at $50.83, approximately 5,838,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,461,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.79.

The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

GRUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GrubHub from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $53,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,044.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Maria Belousova sold 17,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $915,096.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,543. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in GrubHub by 22.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,460,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter valued at $25,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter valued at $810,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 3.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

