GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65, 416,600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 536,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on GTT Communications from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GTT Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.75.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $423.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GTT Communications Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in GTT Communications by 21.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GTT Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in GTT Communications in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

