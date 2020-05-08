Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Receives $15.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Guess? by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Guess? by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Guess? by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Guess? by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 253,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Guess? stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. 803,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,255. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $479.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.68. Guess? has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Guess? had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $842.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

