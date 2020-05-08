Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:HAE traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average of $112.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,607 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $264,923.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,720 shares of company stock worth $1,596,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.83.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.