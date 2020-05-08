HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of HLFDY remained flat at $$2.64 on Thursday. HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $262.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.29.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

