Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $233.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.31 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNGR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,698. Hanger has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

