Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Trading Up 7.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) shares were up 7.3% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $29.79, approximately 1,336,112 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 873,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

HASI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $82,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 404,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,428.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,579.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $206,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 23.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 21.77 and a quick ratio of 21.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.