HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HVRRY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. AlphaValue cut HANNOVER RUECK/S to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. HANNOVER RUECK/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $104.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

