Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HWBK shares. TheStreet cut Hawthorn Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

