HBC Financial Services PLLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

HBC Financial Services PLLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.74. The stock had a trading volume of 812,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,775. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.