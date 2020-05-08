HBC Financial Services PLLC Sells 250 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HBC Financial Services PLLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

