HBC Financial Services PLLC Sells 300 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 41,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 45,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5,980.4% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 155,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.64. 9,749,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,739,300. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $172.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

