HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Shares Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of HBT Financial worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

In related news, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,500 shares of company stock worth $311,610.

NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,300. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.10.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

