HC Wainwright Increases Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $29.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s previous close.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of GMAB traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.79. 1,259,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.88 and a quick ratio of 14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion and a PE ratio of 13.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $27.29.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $438.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 40.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

