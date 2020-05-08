HC Wainwright Raises Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $29.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of GMAB stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.79. 1,259,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,900. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 14.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 40.28%. The company had revenue of $438.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 83.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,854 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth $12,614,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth $64,000. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

