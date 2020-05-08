HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,589 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of HCA Healthcare worth $31,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,173 shares of company stock worth $1,369,272 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HCA traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,131. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average is $128.90. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HCA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

