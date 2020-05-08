Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Announces Earnings Results

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HTA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.78. 3,846,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,538. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.00 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

In other news, Director Vicki U. Booth bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HTA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

