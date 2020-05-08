Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,585 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 144,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 638,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 162,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,380. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $22.55.

