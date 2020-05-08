Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,911. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $74.10.

