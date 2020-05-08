Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,559 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

BSV traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

