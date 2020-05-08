Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.1% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,171,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,366,574. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

