Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5,217.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.68. 301,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,826. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average of $106.46. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $108.21.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

