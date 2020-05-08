Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,226,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3,258.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

DWX traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 96,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,567. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $40.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

