Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,554,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,703,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,280 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,305,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,552,000 after acquiring an additional 222,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,216,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,858,000 after acquiring an additional 728,895 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,675,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,260,000 after acquiring an additional 169,166 shares during the period.

VTEB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,783. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38.

