Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.33. 342,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,869. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17.

