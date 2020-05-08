Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 191.0% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 5,808,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812,955 shares in the last quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 660,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 125,200 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 421,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 403,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,072,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,225,000.

GDXJ stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,271,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,724,502. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $46.42.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

