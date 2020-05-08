Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,169 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 3.3% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.68. 1,371,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,374. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89.

