Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF comprises 0.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA RWR traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $74.21. 114,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,462. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.74. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $107.88.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

