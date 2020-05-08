Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,679 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 202,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMQ traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,594. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20.

