Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,143 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,369,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $45,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,381,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,115,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

VEA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.33. 18,120,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,556,225. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

