Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 171,303 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 739.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,303 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 3.3% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415,384 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,233 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,645 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,123,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,450. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.43.

