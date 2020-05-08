Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,867 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,890,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,624,567. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

