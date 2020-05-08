Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,577 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.74. 951,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,875. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

