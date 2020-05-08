Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 794 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.62. 1,448,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,132. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.68.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

