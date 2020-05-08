HedgeTrade Market Capitalization Achieves $710.31 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $710.31 million and $517,930.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00024706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005912 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003274 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000452 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001940 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00048140 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

